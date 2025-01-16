Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, European Union, Ukraine EU accession
Edit post

Ukraine hopes to open all 6 negotiating clusters on EU accession in 2025, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn January 16, 2025 9:20 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to media at the end of an EU Summit meeting in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on Dec. 19, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has the "ambitious goal" to open five or six EU accession negotiation clusters in 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 15.

Ukraine applied for EU membership at the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The country has made quick progress, achieving candidate status within months, with the initial negotiations formally launching in June 2024.

Ukraine will open two or three negotiation clusters in the first six months of 2025 under Poland's rotating presidency, Zelensky said during his official visit to Warsaw.

Poland will lead the EU Council's presidency for six months from January, and Denmark will take over the role in July. Ukraine aims to open three more negotiation clusters in the second half of 2025 under the Danish chairmanship, the president noted.

"We have an ambitious goal to open five to six clusters. In principle, we can open them all this year, if we succeed. We will try to do it all," Zelensky said.

There are six accession negotiation clusters, consisting of several individual chapters. Negotiations prepare a candidate country to become an EU member.

The EU’s Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, said that Ukraine could potentially join the bloc by 2029 if it successfully implements necessary reforms.

EU membership, alongside continued weapons shipments and NATO accession, are among the key security guarantees for Ukraine, Zelensky said on Jan. 15 as his country continues to face Russian aggression.

NATO, EU membership, military strength are strategic security guarantees for Ukraine, Zelensky says
Continued weapons shipments, NATO accession, and EU membership are key security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 15, noting that the country cannot engage in “games” reducing the size of its military. Ahead of potential peace negotiation, a large military was “the only security…
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:48 PM
Video

Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.