Estonia to pledge over $117 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2026

Estonia is planning to allocate over 100 million euros ($117 million) in military aid to Ukraine next year, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced on Sept. 14 during his visit to Kyiv.

The news came when, despite diplomatic efforts and talks about a ceasefire, Moscow continues to increase its attacks and offensive operations against Ukraine.

"Estonia will continue to provide targeted support to Ukraine in the context of Russia's aggressive war. Next year, we will also adhere to the principle that 0.25% of our GDP (gross domestic product) will be allocated to aid for Ukraine," said Pevkur.

According to the minister, Estonian defense companies will play a crucial role in providing aid to Ukraine in 2026.

Tallinn will also continue training Ukrainian troops and supporting IT solutions in the defense sector.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance.

In August, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Tallinn was ready to join peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, the idea that has been discussed by international partners as part of future security guarantees for Kyiv.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war in February 2022, Estonia has provided over 500 million euros ($527 million) in military aid to Ukraine, amounting to 1.4% of the country's GDP, ranking among the top military supporters of Ukraine as a percentage of the country's GDP.