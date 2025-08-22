Become a member
News Feed

Estonia signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Estonia signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal talks to the press as he arrives for the EU summit. EU leaders meet in Brussels, Belgium, on June 26, 2025, to discuss geoeconomic challenges and the ongoing developments in Ukraine and the Middle East. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Estonia is ready to join a peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at a press conference on Aug. 22.

Estonia is ready to send up to one company of troops to partake in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, Michal said alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo following a meeting between the two leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The U.S. leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky days later.

Trump has said he would like Putin and Zelensky to hold a bilateral meeting, followed by a trilateral meeting joined by the U.S. leader.

Michal did not provide the number of Estonian peacekeeping troops that could be sent to Ukraine.

"Putin's goals have not changed. He wants all of Ukraine and a revision of the current security system in Europe. Estonia will never recognize changes to borders by force of arms," Michal said.

The Estonian leader noted that support from the EU to Ukraine will increase.

"According to the next draft long-term budget of the European Commission, EU support for the development of European defense capabilities and assistance to Ukraine will increase significantly," he said.

On Aug. 19, Trump said that U.S. soldiers will not be on the ground in Ukraine to ensure security guarantees are upheld.

Kyiv's other allies, including the U.K. and France, have signalled they may send a peacekeeping force to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine as part of support from the "Coalition of the Willing."

The group consists of about 30 countries, ready to provide varying assistance and security guarantees to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace deal is reached.

Russia strengthens hand in potential peace talks with steady advances in Donbas
As President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, the battlefield is shifting in Moscow’s favor, bolstering its position in potential peace talks. Russia’s main focus remains the Pokrovsk sector in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, where its troops are slowly advancing northeast of the logistic hub, once home to roughly 60,000 people. Russian troops are trying to close in on the Ukrainian pocket around Pokrovsk, approximately 16 kilometers wide, acc
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
UkraineEstoniaFinlandPeace TalksPeacekeepersSecurity guaranteesPeace Plan
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

