Estonia signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Estonia is ready to join a peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at a press conference on Aug. 22.

Estonia is ready to send up to one company of troops to partake in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, Michal said alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo following a meeting between the two leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The U.S. leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky days later.

Trump has said he would like Putin and Zelensky to hold a bilateral meeting, followed by a trilateral meeting joined by the U.S. leader.

Michal did not provide the number of Estonian peacekeeping troops that could be sent to Ukraine.

"Putin's goals have not changed. He wants all of Ukraine and a revision of the current security system in Europe. Estonia will never recognize changes to borders by force of arms," Michal said.

The Estonian leader noted that support from the EU to Ukraine will increase.

"According to the next draft long-term budget of the European Commission, EU support for the development of European defense capabilities and assistance to Ukraine will increase significantly," he said.

On Aug. 19, Trump said that U.S. soldiers will not be on the ground in Ukraine to ensure security guarantees are upheld.

Kyiv's other allies, including the U.K. and France, have signalled they may send a peacekeeping force to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine as part of support from the "Coalition of the Willing."

The group consists of about 30 countries, ready to provide varying assistance and security guarantees to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace deal is reached.