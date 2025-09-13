Russia's Shahed-type attack drones are bigger than you think

A screenshot from a Russian propaganda film showcasing the mass production of attack drones at a factory in Russia's Tatarstan region. (Zvezda/Rutube)

Russia's "unprecedented" violation of Poland's airspace earlier this week made one thing very clear — it's not just Ukraine that has to be concerned about Moscow's long-range attack drones anymore.

At least 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace overnight on Sept. 10, prompting what was the first case of NATO directly engaging Russian military assets during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For most people outside of Ukraine, their frame of reference for a drone is a typical quadcopter, the size of which can usually be measured in tens of centimeters.

Thousands of these are used every day by both sides on the front lines in Ukraine for attacking enemy personnel and vehicles, and larger more powerful versions now play a crucial supply and logistics role.

But the long-range attack drones launched in their hundreds almost every night by Russia against Ukrainian cities are in a league of their own and are, in comparison to their quadcopter counterparts, absolutely massive.

How big is a Russian Shahed-type drone?

The first Shahed drones used in Russia’s full-scale invasion were the Iranian-made Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, first launched against Ukraine in 2022.

These relatively cheap, long-range drones, sometimes described as "kamikaze drones," are programmed to fly directly toward a target and detonate when they hit.

By 2023, Moscow had started producing its own versions under the names Geran-1 and Geran-2, based on Iranian designs but assembled at facilities inside Russia.

The Geran-1 based on the Shahed-131 is around 2.6 meters long with a wingspan of 2.2 meters, and a range of around 900 kilometers.

But even this is dwarfed by the Geran-2 based on the Shahed-136 which is 3.5 meters long with a wingspan of 2.5 meters. It is this type that is now mass-produced by Russia.

The size of Shahed-136/Geran-2 attack drones (The Kyiv Independent)

While visually similar to their Iranian counterparts, the Russian-made Geran-2s have undergone several modifications.

Their warheads have become more powerful, up to 90 kilograms, and their navigation systems more resilient to jamming, with newer units using advanced satellite arrays or even mobile network modules for improved precision. Geran-2s can reach speeds of 185 km/h and fly up to 2,500 kilometers.

Mass Russian drone strikes utilize more than one type of attack UAV, normally comprising a mix of Geran-2 attack drones, and decoy drones called Gerberas.

Designed as a decoy drone to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses, the smaller Gerbera is made of foam and plywood, weighs under 20 kilograms, and has a range of up to 600 kilometers.

According to reports, it was Gerbera drones which violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10.

Russian-fired drone hits the side of a high rise residential apartment building in Kyiv early this morning. This was part of a large wave of overnight attacks by Russia.



Location: 50.41585, 30.62558. H/T @99Dominik_ for geolocation. pic.twitter.com/sUYhynOsVR — Benjamin Strick (@BenDoBrown) June 17, 2025

What does a Russian Shahed-type drone look and sound like?



The Geran-2 has a distinct triangular shape and narrow, straight wings. At the back, there's a small propellor engine which gives off a shrill buzz, a sound often compared to a moped or chainsaw.

It's this sound that makes Russia's attack drones not only a weapon of destruction, but also one of psychological warfare.

During mass attacks, the night air over Ukrainian cities is often filled with the buzz of these drones. People are attuned to listening to the rise and fall in tone which indicates if they are speeding up or slowing down, or climbing into the air or descending lower.

On their final descent before they slam into their targets, the buzz increases dramatically in both volume and pitch, reminiscent of German Stuka dive bombers during World War 2.

Russian drone strikes just as people ran to the shelter. And yes, it was a direct hit—right on the people.



📍Kyiv 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BxZa4Pg100 — Victoria (@victoriaslog) May 25, 2025

What is the range of Russia's Shahed-type drones?

The original Shahed-136 is believed to have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers. Russia’s domestically produced version, the Geran-2, maintains this same range in its standard configuration, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence.

This range is sufficient to reach nearly every NATO country in Europe from launch points inside Russia or occupied territories like Crimea. For example, Bryansk, a key launch site near Ukraine’s northern border, lies under 600 kilometers from Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Further south, drones launched from Crimea can easily reach targets in southern and central Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania.

However, not all Geran drones are the same. Ukraine's intelligence reported in early 2024 that Russia has introduced heavier versions of the Geran-2 with larger warheads — up to 90 kilograms — which reduces their range to approximately 650 kilometers.

Then there are the Gerbera drones, which differ not only in purpose but also in performance. These drones have a much shorter range — up to 600 kilometers — but still long enough to cross into NATO territory.

Their entry into Polish airspace confirmed that even these lighter drones pose a direct threat beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Where are Russian Shahed-type drones made?

Russia’s Shahed-type drones are primarily manufactured at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Yelabuga, Tatarstan, about 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

Launched in 2023, the Yelabuga drone plant has become one of the key centers of Russia’s drone production, reportedly capable of manufacturing over 5,000 drones per month as of mid-2025.

Russian state media has described the facility as "the largest and most secret drone plant in the world." The factory features metal foundries, blacksmith shops, and fully in-house assembly lines, allowing Russia to run production independently.

❗️Russians show one of the workshops for the production of 🇮🇷Iranian Shahed UAVs at a factory in 🇷🇺Yelabuga (Tatarstan)



A commentator in the background actively talks about the involvement of women and school-age children in production. pic.twitter.com/RdQq6vTTYs — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) July 20, 2025

According to defense officials, output in May 2025 was nearly nine times higher than originally planned.

According to Ukrainian and Western estimates, Russia plans to produce up to 30,000 long-range drones and 2 million FPV drones in 2025 alone that would allow Moscow to launch hundreds or even thousands of drones per day.

An exhibition of downed Russian UAVs containing imported components is displayed at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 27, 2025. (Kyrylo Chubotin/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How much does a Shahed-type drone cost?

The cost of a drone is difficult to pin down. Prices vary significantly depending on where and when the drone was acquired, how it was produced, and what components were used.

Estimates for Russian-produced Geran-2 drones range from $50,000 to as low as $20,000 per unit, especially as mass production has expanded at domestic facilities like the Alabuga plant.

In contrast, leaked documents show that Iranian-made Shaheds, bought earlier in the war, may have cost Russia between $193,000 and $290,000 each, including logistics and bulk-order pricing.

But even these numbers don’t account for hidden costs: modifications in the field, transport, crew operations, or launch infrastructure. Some drones are upgraded with satellite navigation systems or modems, raising their actual value.

One by one, Shaheds are heading in to attack #Ukraine — for nearly the first time, a swarm of strike drones was caught on video somewhere in our skies 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/zUcCphTUGi — Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) August 4, 2025

The price of decoy drones like the Gerbera complicates the picture further. These are estimated to cost only a few thousand dollars per unit. Ukrainian intelligence suggests their most expensive component — the engine — costs just $350–500, with the rest made of lightweight, low-cost materials.

Because of this variability, military experts recommend measuring not just the price per drone, but Russia’s capacity to replace them. At current rates, Russia can reportedly produce up to 100 Shahed-type drones a day, enough to replace the losses from a large strike within a week, showing the cost is not the main limit.