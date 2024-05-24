Estonia to provide 650,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate over 650,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, primarily to support the educational system in frontline areas and assist children affected by the war.



Part of the aid will be distributed through Estonian nonprofit organization Eesti Pagulasabi, where the focus will be on improving living conditions in vulnerable regions and aiding Ukrainian refugees in Georgia.



Additionally, nonprofit organization Mondo will use part of the funds to organize summer camps and provide mental health support for children in Zaporizhzhia.



Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized Estonia's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian attacks, which have caused significant civilian casualties and displacement.



“Daily attacks, including in Kharkiv Oblast in recent weeks, have led to the deaths of civilians, the destruction of buildings, and the forced displacement of thousands of vulnerable people from their homes. It is our duty to support them in every possible way,” she said.



Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance. In January, Estonia allocated 14 million euros ($15.2 million) in development aid for Ukraine to be disbursed annually.



Estonia's defense contributions to Ukraine have amounted to around 500 million euros ($550 million) since the start of the full-scale war, which is around 1.4% of the country's GDP.