Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Estonia, Humanitarian aid, Ukraine, Education
Edit post

Estonia to provide 650,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil May 24, 2024 5:21 AM 2 min read
The Estonian parliament building in Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2011. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate over 650,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, primarily to support the educational system in frontline areas and assist children affected by the war.

Part of the aid will be distributed through Estonian nonprofit organization Eesti Pagulasabi, where the focus will be on improving living conditions in vulnerable regions and aiding Ukrainian refugees in Georgia.

Additionally, nonprofit organization Mondo will use part of the funds to organize summer camps and provide mental health support for children in Zaporizhzhia.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized Estonia's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian attacks, which have caused significant civilian casualties and displacement.

“Daily attacks, including in Kharkiv Oblast in recent weeks, have led to the deaths of civilians, the destruction of buildings, and the forced displacement of thousands of vulnerable people from their homes. It is our duty to support them in every possible way,” she said.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance. In January, Estonia allocated 14 million euros ($15.2 million) in development aid for Ukraine to be disbursed annually.

Estonia's defense contributions to Ukraine have amounted to around 500 million euros ($550 million) since the start of the full-scale war, which is around 1.4% of the country's GDP.

Ombudsman: 13 more children return to Ukraine from Russia with Qatar’s assistance
Qatar acts as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.