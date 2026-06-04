President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a personal invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an open letter published June 4, offering to meet face-to-face to put an end to five years of full-scale war.

The letter was published a day after Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on St. Petersburg, striking a major oil terminal and military targets on the same morning Putin welcomed world leaders to the city for his flagship economic forum.

In it, Zelensky lays out his case for Putin's need to end the fighting and sets terms for the reopening of negotiations.

"Almost half of your 26 years of power in Russia you have spent in the war against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

"Whatever you say about NATO, geopolitics and the Russian language, this war is your personal choice — a war without a real reason. This is how history will remember it."

Zelensky described Russia's failure to conquer Kyiv and quell Ukrainian resistance during the 2022 invasion, the devastating effects of international sanctions on the Russian economy, the staggering scale of Russia's personnel losses, and the growing discontent of Putin's population as the war drags on — and comes closer to home.

"(The Russian people) do not like our drones and missiles," the president wrote.

"They do not like the shortage of gasoline and the constant rise in prices. They do not like the constant bans. They do not like your intention to organize a second wave of mobilization to expand the war to another direction in Ukraine or to direct it against some other countries — Russia's neighbors. They do not like the fact that there is no end in sight to your war."

Zelensky invited Putin to meet with him in a neutral country to work out terms for a peace agreement. The president said he was open to a full ceasefire during the negotiation period and to beginning peace talks with an all-for-all prisoner exchange.

"Ukraine offers to end this war," he said. "We must do it honestly, with dignity, and guarantee that there will be no new outbreak of war. ... I propose a meeting with you."

Zelensky called on the Russian president to "set a clear date for the meeting," and said both the United States and Europe should have a role in the discussions. He also urged the Kremlin to abandon stalling tactics, "shuttle diplomacy," and unreasonable maximalist demands, saying: "The front line now is the line from which diplomacy should begin."

"We need to determine what the future will be for all future generations of Ukrainians and Russians," Zelensky told his Russian counterpart.

"If you personally do not come to the idea in your thoughts that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue to fight for its existence. We will have those who will support us. But you will also have to fight much more for your existence — not Russia's, but your own."