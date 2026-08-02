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Russian oil refinery, airbase reportedly struck by Ukrainian forces

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Three bright fires in the distance under a night sky
What purports to be the aftermath of a reported Ukrainian attack on a Russian oil refinery in the city of Saratov overnight on Aug. 2, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian airbase in Engels and an oil refinery in Saratov overnight on Aug. 2, monitoring channels reported.

In the Russian city of Engels, explosions were reported as an airbase was struck by Ukrainian forces, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

A fire also broke out at an oil refinery in the nearby city of Saratov after it was struck by Ukrainian drones, the outlet reported.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Late on July 31, flames engulfed a Russian petrochemical plant in the Republic of Tatarstan, according to monitoring channels and eyewitness photos and videos published on social media.

In separate strikes earlier in the day, Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast and hit an aircraft plant in the city of Yevpatoriia in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the General Staff confirmed.

Meanwhile, Russia continues fatal attacks on cities across Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

At least nine people were killed and more than 30 others injured in another massive Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight on Aug. 1.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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