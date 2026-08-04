Ukraine reportedly strikes Wildberries warehouse near Moscow, St. Petersburg, Russian oil refinery set ablaze

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military launched a wide-ranging drone attack on Russia overnight on Aug. 4, reportedly striking logistics and oil infrastructure in various regions of the country, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents appear to show thick black smoke rising from a Wildberries logistics hub in the city of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast, located approximately 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the Kremlin. Ukrainian drones were seen flying over the city ahead of the strike.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that several drone strikes were recorded in the Novosyolki industrial zone. The governor further claimed that five people were killed and six others injured in the attack.

Later into the morning, smoke was also reportedly seen rising at a Wildberries warehouse in the community of Krasny Bor in Leningrad Oblast. The town is located approximately 33 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of St. Petersburg.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko later confirmed on Telegram that drones struck an unspecified warehouse in Krasny Bor, with Wildberries' press service also confirming that its facility had been struck.

The region around St. Petersburg, like Moscow, has rarely been targeted by Ukrainian attacks throughout Russia's full-scale invasion due to the concentration of Russian air defenses around the significant cities.

In recent months, however, Ukrainian drone advancements have been able to more effectively penetrate air defenses, striking various targets in heavily fortified cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

As Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure continue to intensify, Wildberries, frequently compared to e-commerce giant Amazon, has sustained various Ukrainian attacks on the company's facilities over the past few weeks.

Potential losses suffered by sellers on the marketplace following the recent attacks could reach 215–280 billion rubles ($2.7–$3.5 billion), Russian Forbes reported, citing Data Insight analyst Sergei Semko.

Wildberries lists a range of military equipment on its website, including drone components and body armor. Meanwhile, the company's banking arm was sanctioned by the EU in July over its financial contribution to Russia's state budget.

Wildberries and its founder, Tatiana Kim, Russia's wealthiest woman, have been targeted by international sanctions over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. When imposing sanctions on the company in 2022, Poland described Wildberries as "the largest taxpayer in the Russian Federation."

The company has also prohibited employees from bringing smartphones to work, allowing them to use only basic mobile phones, the Russian Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti reported on Aug. 3, citing an internal company notice.

Elsewhere in Russia, a large fire reportedly broke out at the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast following a Ukrainian strike. While it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used in the attack, Kyiv's forces have repeatedly targeted the refinery with long-range drones.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Ukraine has been waging an increasingly successful deep strike campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, striking oil depots, disrupting production at major facilities, and in some cases halting operations indefinitely.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported attacks.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

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