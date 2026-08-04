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Senior Iranian official claims Tehran scrapped 3 planned strikes on Ukraine following alleged 'apology'

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by Sonya Bandouil
Senior Iranian official claims Tehran scrapped 3 planned strikes on Ukraine following alleged 'apology'
HORMOZGAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 19: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN ARMY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Naval units from Iran and Russia carry out to simulation of rescue a hijacked vessel during the joint naval drills held at the Port of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz in Hormozgan, Iran on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Iranian Army/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader claimed that Tehran had prepared to strike three sites in Ukraine before canceling the operation after what he described as an "apology" from Kyiv, according to Iranian state broadcaster PressTV.

Mohsen Rezaei said the planned retaliation was linked to a July 25 Ukrainian attack on a vessel transporting military cargo between Iran and Russia in the Caspian Sea.

"We were set to strike three sites in Ukraine, but canceled the attack following Ukraine's apology," Rezaei reportedly said.

Rezaei did not provide any evidence to support his claims or specify the alleged targets, and his statements have not been independently verified.

Iran condemned the Ukrainian strike as "an act of aggression" and warned that it "cannot go unanswered."

Following Kyiv's attack on the vessel, Ukraine's Security Service, the SBU, confirmed that the vessel was operating while evading international sanctions.

The tensions appeared to ease after Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on July 28, with Araghchi saying Ukraine had described the strike as unintentional and that Tehran was not seeking further escalation.

For his part, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he held a "frank conversation" with his Iranian counterpart.

"I reiterated that all of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people," Sybiha said after Tehran protested the operation.

Relations between Ukraine and Iran have remained strained since Tehran began supplying Shahed drones to Russia in 2022 and later licensed their production in Russia, making Iran one of Moscow's key military partners during its full-scale invasion.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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