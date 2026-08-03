Ukraine pairs deep strikes on Russian targets with new sanctions on Moscow's defense industry

Ukraine has imposed a new round of sanctions on the Russian defense industry, according to a presidential decree signed on Aug. 3.

The latest restrictions target 23 individuals and 20 entities with ties to Russia's military-industrial complex.

Among the targets designated in the new sanctions decree is the Morozov Explosives Plant, a state-owned defense manufacturer located in Leningrad Oblast. The factory produces explosives and components for missiles, including Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The Morozov Plant is owned by the Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec, which is subject to international sanctions.

Another entity on the sanctions list is the electronics manufacturer Spets-Elektronkomplekt, which produces components for civilian and military goods. The company is involved in the production of parts for multiple Russian missile models.

"Each company that loses access to components, technologies, or financing will produce fewer ballistic missiles, drones, and other weapons for the war," Presidential sanctions policy adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

The sanctions also target BPLA-Ural, a Russian company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as Belarusian company Kidma Tek, which manufactures air defense systems, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

Also included are Russian IT enterprises that develop information security software for state and private-sector clients.

"The more countries join such restrictions, the weaker Russia's ability to strike Ukraine will become," Vlasiuk noted.

The latest move follows previous sanctions imposed by Kyiv on May 29, when President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees aligning Ukraine's restrictions with the European Union's 20th sanctions package against Russia.

That package targeted Russia's defense, energy, financial, and trade sectors, as well as companies involved in producing electronic warfare equipment, drone and missile components.