Russian attacks kill 7, injure over 123 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks on Ukraine killed seven people and injured at least 123 over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 4, as Russia launched two aerial guided bombs (KABs) on central Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The morning KAB attack wounded 24 people as of 3:45 p.m., according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin. He said that the attack damaged six high-rise buildings, two educational institutions, a bank, a post office, four retail establishments, and eight passenger cars.

Over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and wounded 32 others, according to the governor.

The Air Force said that Russian troops launched 136 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 117 were shot down in the east, south, and north of the country.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were killed, and 13 others were injured over the past day, according to the regional authorities. Most of the casualties came from the Russian attack on a gas station near Kryvyi Rih, in which three people, including a rescue worker and his eight-year-old son, were killed, and 11 others were injured, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Aug. 4.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 12 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In southern Odesa Oblast, a Russian missile strike near Odesa injured three men, aged 42, 45, and 81, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, nine people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russia launched a "massive" drone attack on Chernihiv, Pryluky, and Novhorod-Siverskyi, injuring a person, according to regional governor Viacheslav Chaus.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, 10 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 19 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.