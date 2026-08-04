US hits Russian military entities, citizens with sanctions over links to Iran, North Korea, Syria

The United States imposed sanctions on several Russian Defense Ministry entities, two Russian companies, and five Russian citizens, the State Department announced in a notice published on Aug. 4.

The measures target the Russian Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, the 1061st Material-Technical Support Center, the Directorate for Advanced Inter-Service Research and Special Projects, and the Russian Ground Forces.

The sanctions also apply to any successors, subdivisions, or subsidiaries of the listed entities.

In addition, the State Department sanctioned the Russian companies International Invest Company and Gedion Alpha Company, along with Russian citizens Alexander Prikhodko, Andrei Gusev, Andrei Kosolapov, Vladislav Morozik, and Sergei Tsibarev.

According to the notice, the individuals and entities engaged in activities that warranted sanctions under U.S. legislation on the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction involving Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

The sanctions took effect on July 24 and will remain in force for two years unless lifted earlier by the State Department.

Under the measures, U.S. government agencies are barred from purchasing goods or services from the sanctioned entities, providing them with assistance, or selling them weapons.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Senate voted on July 28 to advance a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The latest version of the legislation, unveiled on July 14 shortly after Graham's death, seeks to reduce Russia's energy revenues by imposing tariffs and other measures targeting countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas.

At President Donald Trump's request, the revised bill also includes sanctions targeting Iran, which is an ally of Russia.

The legislation has not yet become law and must still be approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.