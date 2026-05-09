Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
War

Moscow restricts mobile internet during Russia's Victory Day parade amid fears of Ukrainian strikes

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Moscow restricts mobile internet during Russia's Victory Day parade amid fears of Ukrainian strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2026. Russia celebrates the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two (WWII). (Pavel Bednyakov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Kremlin imposed mobile internet and texting restrictions in Moscow on May 9, a safety protocol measure seemingly highlighting Russia's fears of potential Ukrainian drone strikes during its annual Victory Day parade.

Russia's Digital Development Ministry announced following the parade that restrictions in Moscow, imposed for "security reasons," had been lifted, the Kremlin-controlled Russian Interfax news agency said on May 9.

Earlier on May 7, Russia's Digital Development Ministry had announced that mobile internet and SMS messaging services in Moscow would be temporarily restricted to ensure the safety of the parade, although home Wi-Fi would continue to work normally, Russian Interfax reported.

The measure comes as Ukraine ramps up its long-range drone strikes deep inside Russia and inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories over the past weeks. Moscow has had to scale back or cancel its parades in the capital and elsewhere in the country amid fears of potential Ukrainian strikes. The Moscow parade, which, unlike previous years, lacked military equipment, including tanks, lasted about 45 minutes.

The Russian Defense Ministry had repeatedly warned Kyiv against launching strikes during the parade, heightening tensions by declaring it would hit back at the center of the Ukrainian capital with a missile strike.

In a power play move, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an official decree, stating that he would "allow a parade to be held in Moscow."

A handful of foreign attendants of the scaled-back 2026 parade included Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.

read also

‘Victory will be ours,’ Putin tells Victory Day parade without any tanks
A greatest hits compilation of Russia’s most modern military hardware was shown on a video displayed on screens at the event.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
RussiaVladimir PutinDrone attack
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
US falls below Russia in survey of global perceptions.

The global perception of the United States has fallen for a third consecutive year, now ranking several spots behind Russia, a survey commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundations revealed on May 7.

Saturday, May 9
Show More

Editors' Picks