Drones target Russia's Saratov, Samara oblasts in overnight attacks

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Drone attacks and explosions were reported in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts overnight, according to local residents and officials.

The attacks targeted the cities of Saratov and Engels in Saratov Oblast and Tolyatti in Samara Oblast. The towns host key Russian military and industrial assets that have been previously targeted in Ukrainian drone strikes, including the Saratov oil refinery and Engels-2 military airfield.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed that attacks on the regional center injured two people and damaged multiple homes. Meanwhile, residents shared images and videos on social media indicating power outages in the city.

Residents also shared footage of fires near the Saratov oil refinery, according to the Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

0:00 / 1× Footage from local residents reportedly shows a fire at the Saratov oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, during an overnight drone attack on March 21, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

Drone strikes and explosions were also reported in Engels, another town in Saratov Oblast.

In bordering Samara Oblast, residents of the city of Tolyatti reported explosions and fires amid an overnight drone attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the alleged attacks.

Ukraine routinely targets military and industrial facilities in Russia with long-range drone strikes.

Previous operations have targeted the Engels-2 airfield, one of Russia's key strategic military bases. Located 450 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Engels-2 is home to the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment and the 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.

The airfield houses three types of strategic bombers regularly used in missile attacks on Ukraine: the Tu-95, Tu-22, and Tu-160.

Kyiv has also struck the Saratov oil refinery in a number of attacks. The facility lies nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine. Owned by Russian state oil giant Rosneft, the refinery has a processing capacity of about 140,000 barrels of crude per day. It produces more than 20 petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen.

Residents of Tolyatti in Samara Oblast have reported drone strikes targeting the KuibyshevAzot factory, a major Russian chemical plant specializing in nitrogen fertilizers.