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Drones target Moscow again amid uptick in reported strikes on Russian capital

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by Abbey Fenbert
Drones target Moscow again amid uptick in reported strikes on Russian capital
Illustrative image: A guardhouse of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry stand in the center of Moscow on June 9, 2024. (Ulf Mauder/dpa via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Nearly 30 drones were shot down over Moscow and the surrounding region on March 20-21, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

The mayor's claim comes amid an uptick in reported Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow over the past week. Sobyanin said on March 14 that over 60 drones had been intercepted over the capital in a single day. He then reported waves of drone attacks for the next several consecutive days.

Throughout the afternoon and evening on March 20 and into the early hours of March 21, Sobyanin reported swarms of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the surrounding region. Russian air defense units intercepted the aerial threats, he said.

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Emergency services were dispatched to the crash sites and no casualties were reported.

Nearly 30 drones were shot down, Sobyanin claimed. The total number of drones launched by Ukraine remains unclear, as Russia only reports drones it says were intercepted.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against military and industrial facilities in Russia.

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Russia has also reported multiple drone strikes against Moscow, though the capital is well-defended against aerial threats. Many of these attacks have triggered temporary airport closures, which Ukrainian officials previously have said is part of a strategy to disrupt aviation operations and return the Kremlin's war to the Russian population.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaUkraineMoscowMoscow OblastDrone attack
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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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