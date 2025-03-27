The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, general staff, Saratov Oblast, Russian missile, Attacks on Russia
Edit post

Ukraine's Engels drone strike destroyed 96 Russian cruise missiles, General Staff claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 27, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read
Purported footage of the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack against Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, on March 20, 2025. (Ukraine's General Staff / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's strike on Russia's Engels-2 military airfield on March 20 destroyed 96 air-launched cruise missiles, Ukraine's General Staff said on March 26.

The missiles were reportedly intended for three planned strikes in March and April.

The attack destroyed multiple Kh-101 cruise missiles, among other munitions, Andrii Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on March 20.

A fire, explosions, and secondary detonations of ammunition were recorded at the air base following the attack.

"Strikes on aviation fuel storage sites have led to the destruction of significant stocks, which negatively affects the Russian aggressor's ability to support combat operations," Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Located in Russia's Saratov Oblast, over 450 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Engels-2 is home to the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment and the 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.

The airfield houses three types of strategic bombers regularly used in missile attacks on Ukraine: the Tu-95, Tu-22, and Tu-160.

The Tu-95, first flown in 1952, was originally designed for nuclear bombing missions but has since been adapted to launch cruise missiles.

Each aircraft can carry up to 16 Kh-55, Kh-555, Kh-101, or Kh-102 missiles. The Tu-95's turboprop engines allow for long-range missions without refueling.

Engels-2 has been a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes since Russia's full-scale invasion. A drone attack on Dec. 5, 2022, reportedly damaged two Tu-95 bombers.

The British Defense Ministry at the time called it "one of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since (Russia's) invasion."

Subsequent drone attacks in December 2022 and January 2024 targeted Engels, with the most recent incident setting fire to an ammunition depot.

As Ukraine, Russia agree to ceasefire at sea, Moscow’s battered Black Sea Fleet is set to get a reprieve
The White House on March 25 announced that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea, returning the spotlight to a theater of battle that has been relatively quiet for more than a year. Throughout 2022 and 2023, Ukrainian strikes against Russian ships,
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.