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Command post of elite Russian Rubikon drone unit hit in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine says

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by Asami Terajima
Command post of elite Russian Rubikon drone unit hit in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine says
Alleged Ukrainian heavy bomber drone (nicknamed “Baba Yaga” by Russian forces) targeted by russian interceptor in an unspecified location in a video posted on Nov. 28, 2025. (Rubikon/Telegram)

Long-range Ukrainian drones struck a command post of Moscow's elite drone unit known as the Rubikon Center for Unmanned Technologies in Russian-occupied Donetsk, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported on March 18.

The SSO said the overnight strikes also hit a coordination center for Russian unmanned systems units, which are also located in Donetsk, along with ammunition depots, unspecified equipment, and a storage site in a village about a two-hour drive southwest of the occupied city.

Rubikon, which continues to post drone footage of the unit's work against Ukrainian forces, has not commented on the SSO's claim as of the time of publication. The Russian Defense Ministry has also not reacted to the SSO's claim.

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Outgunned and outmanned on the front, Ukraine has attempted to slowly grind down Russia's war machine from afar, striking military targets and infrastructure supporting the Russian army mainly with its domestically produced drones.

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The SSO claims that "underground members" of the Resistance Movement against Russian occupation have helped its troops conduct the drone strikes.

A core part of Russia's unmanned system program to bolster its drone warfare against Ukraine, Rubikon specializes in both hunting down Ukrainian drone pilots and shooting their drones in the sky.

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The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Drone attackDonetskUkraineSpecial Operations Forces
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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