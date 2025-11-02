Drones spotted over military base in Belgium.

Several drones were spotted over the Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium late on Oct. 31, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franchen announced on Nov. 1.

While officially unconfirmed, the airbase is widely believed to be the host to various U.S. nuclear weapons under NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements. The base is also set to serve as the home to F-35 fighter jets beginning in 2027, Belga News Agency reported.

The incident comes amid a surge in mysterious drone sightings across European countries, raising fears of Russian involvement in hybrid warfare and renewed concern about the alliance's security.

On Oct. 17, allied forces shot down two drones of unknown origin after they were spotted near a military base in southern Estonia.

Franchen said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, adding that images of the drones were captured in flight.

No details on the specifics of the incident were released. The type of drone involved remains unclear.

Franchen did not say whether the incident is connected to recent drone sightings across Europe, which have raised security concerns and prompted suspicions of a possible Russian involvement.

The unexplained drone sightings were preceded by Russian aircraft and drones violating NATO airspace on several occasions.

Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered their airspace during an attack on Ukraine in early September. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian territory, though Bucharest chose not to engage it. The incidents prompted calls for a more forceful response to such incursions, including downing Russian aircraft and drones if necessary.

Report of drone sightings at airport have intensified in recent months leading to air traffic disruptions in France, Czechia, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark, among other European countries.

Late on Oct. 31, Berlin's Brandenburg Airport was temporarily forced to divert flights after a reported suspicious drone sighting.



















