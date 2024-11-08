Community Management Intern for the Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication — is looking to fill a community management internship. It’s a three-month paid internship with the opportunity to receive a long-term, full-time job offer.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and with media consultancy company Jnomics, the Kyiv Independent has grown into a trusted source of news about Ukraine. Based mostly in Kyiv, our team of over 60 serves as Ukraine’s voice to the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Requirements:

English language proficiency (B2 or higher), fluency preferred;

Knowledge of Ukrainian advantageous;

Any experience in community management, grassroots organizing, or the media sector advantageous;

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously;

A good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the surrounding region;

Alignment with the values and mission of the Kyiv Independent.

Responsibilities :

Strengthen relationships with our community of paying members by managing and directly participating in online discussions, responding to inquiries, and gathering audience feedback;

Improve the engagement of Kyiv Independent members by analyzing key metrics, offering new ways of interaction and community involvement;

Engage with Kyiv Independent members on Discord and other communication channels;

Work with the editorial, digital, and marketing teams to align community engagement efforts with broader company goals.

We Offer:

Market-level compensation;

The opportunity to receive a full-time job offer after the end of the internship;

The opportunity to work with a young, highly motivated team at an award-winning media startup;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunities for career growth based on performance;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

The chance to work with a passionate global community dedicated to supporting independent journalism.

Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If your profile matches our criteria, a member of our hiring team will reach out to schedule an interview.

Please note that, while we value every application, we may not be able to personally meet with all applicants due to the volume of submissions we receive.