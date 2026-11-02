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China not interested in US-Russia summit on Ukraine, German president claims

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by Martin Fornusek
China not interested in US-Russia summit on Ukraine, German president claims
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R), alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, receives a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on Oct. 30, 2026, in Beijing, China. (Kai Naito - Pool / Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown no interest in hosting a three-way summit on Ukraine with Russia and the U.S., German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Nov. 1 after speaking with the Chinese leader in Beijing.

From Xi's perspective, there are no preparations underway for Chinese-hosted Ukraine talks, Steinmeier said in an interview with German television, when recounting his talks with his Chinese counterpart on Oct. 30.

China's leader was surprised by the proposal and noted that European officials should be involved in resolving the war, as it is taking place on the European continent, the German president added.

While U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Xi may meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen, China, in mid-November, the latest comments cast doubt on whether Ukraine would be on the agenda.

The U.S. president has expressed readiness to meet with his Russian and Chinese counterparts in November — specifically to discuss arms control and denuclearization.

But the Wall Street Journal also reported, citing its sources, that Putin wanted to use the meeting to secure a peace deal in Ukraine favorable to Moscow, capitalizing on the warming U.S.-Russia ties.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Nov. 2 that preparations for a meeting between Putin and Xi at the APEC summit are underway, but said there are no details regarding a possible three-way summit with Trump.

Kyiv has lambasted the idea of a peace summit in China without Ukraine at the table, urging a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and Putin instead to negotiate an end to the war.

While claiming neutrality in the war, China has been a key economic lifeline for Russia during the full-scale war and the leading source of dual-use goods fueling the Russian defense industry.

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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