Chinese national captured fighting for Russia reportedly paid $3,500 to recruiter, sought citizenship

A Chinese national captured by Ukrainian forces said he paid 300,000 rubles (roughly $3,500) to a middleman in China to join the Russian military in exchange for the promise of citizenship, Ukraine's Luhansk military unit press service told Ukrainian Pravda on April 9.

The man was among two Chinese nationals taken prisoner near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka during a clash between Ukrainian troops and a Russian assault group on April 8.

The Chinese citizen said he received training in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast alongside other Chinese nationals. He reportedly learned basic skills without an interpreter, relying instead on hand gestures and a mobile translator.

Ukrainian troops captured the Chinese citizen after a Russian assault team came under heavy fire. The detainee told investigators his main goal was to become a military officer and gain Russian citizenship.

The man also said others in the unit had prior legal problems in China. His family was aware of his travel to Russia, though he had left China posing as a tourist.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the man's identity and citizenship, and the prisoner is cooperating with Ukrainian investigators.

The press service emphasized that all the procedures are in line with the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Following the capture, Zelensky instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to contact Beijing. Ukraine summoned China's chargé d'affaires to demand an official explanation and express condemnation.

Beijing responded by saying it was "verifying" the claims, reiterating that Chinese citizens are prohibited from participating in foreign armed conflicts.

"The Chinese government has always asked its citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict and avoid involvement in any form," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Zelensky said the apparent presence of Chinese nationals in the ranks of the Russian military is further proof that Moscow is not seeking peace and continues to draw support from countries like China, Iran, and North Korea.

The U.S. State Department called the incident "disturbing," adding that it is closely monitoring the situation. "We're aware of those reports," spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on April 8.

China, which portrays itself as a neutral party in the war, has become the Kremlin's largest supplier of dual-use goods essential for weapons manufacturing.

Unlike North Korean troops, who have fought on Russian soil, the Chinese nationals were captured on Ukrainian territory, marking a potential escalation in foreign involvement.

North Korea sent around 12,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast in 2024 to reinforce Russian lines after a Ukrainian cross-border offensive. Kyiv has said it captured two North Korean soldiers in January, estimating 4,000 casualties among the deployed units.