News Feed, United States, US State Department, Ukraine, Russia, China, Prisoners of war
Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia 'disturbing,' US says

by Abbey Fenbert April 8, 2025 10:52 PM 2 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce holds a press briefing in Washington, D.C., U.S. on March 31, 2025. (Andrew Thomas / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States finds it "disturbing" that Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russian soldiers in the war against Ukraine, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press briefing on April 8.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian troops captured two Chinese nationals who were fighting with a Russian unit in Donetsk Oblast.

"It's disturbing with the Chinese soldiers having been captured," Bruce told reporters.

"We're aware of those reports that Ukraine captured two Chinese citizens fighting on behalf of Russia in Ukraine."

Bruce also said North Korea's direct involvement in the war was disturbing and highlighted China's role in supporting Moscow's full-scale war.

"China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine. China provides nearly 80% of the dual-use items that Russia needs to sustain the war."

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian troops clashed with six Chinese soldiers near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The two captured fighters are now being held by Ukraine's Security Service.

Last fall, North Korea deployed approximately 12,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast to support Russian forces in repelling a Ukrainian offensive. Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers in January.

North Korean soldiers have thus far fought against Ukraine on Russian soil, while the Chinese fighters were captured on Ukrainian territory.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had summoned China's charge d'affaires to express condemnation and demand an explanation regarding the matter.

China has been a key strategic partner to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, expanding trade and becoming Moscow's top supplier of dual-use goods. Dual-use items can be designated for both military and civilian purposes, thus evading international sanctions.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have risen in recent days amid a looming trade war triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on international goods.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

