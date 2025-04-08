The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, China, Volodymyr Zelensky, Prisoners of war
Edit post

BREAKING: Ukraine captured 2 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 8, 2025 3:35 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video purporting to show Chinese soldiers captured by Ukraine while fighting for Russia (Telegram/President Zelensky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian troops have captured two Chinese nationals who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8.

"We have information that there are much more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupier's units," Zelensky said. "We have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, personal data."

The captured men are being held by Ukraine's Security Service, according to Zelensky. He instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to determine how Chinese officials will respond.

Zelensky said the apparent recruitment of Chinese nationals — whether direct or indirect — highlights the Kremlin's commitment to continuing its aggression.

"We definitely need a reaction to this. A reaction from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who wants peace," he added.

China has been a key strategic partner to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, expanding trade and becoming Moscow's top supplier of dual-use goods used in weapons production.

Zelensky's statement follows the earlier deployment of up to 12,000 North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in repelling a Ukrainian cross-border incursion.

Ukrainian troops initially captured around 1,300 square kilometers before being pushed back in a counteroffensive reinforced by North Korean units. The town of Sudzha was among the territories retaken.

According to Zelensky, North Korean units fighting for Russia have suffered around 4,000 casualties, two-thirds of them killed.

In response, Pyongyang reportedly transferred an additional 3,000 soldiers to Russia in January and February to replenish losses, AP reported on March 27.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

