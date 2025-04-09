The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Russian offensive, War, Oleksandr Syrskyi
Edit post

Russia's spring offensive has 'already begun,' Syrskyi says

by Martin Fornusek April 9, 2025 10:37 AM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's new spring offensive against Ukraine "has actually already begun," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with the LB.UA outlet published on April 9.

Syrskyi's comments come after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is amassing forces for a fresh offensive against the Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts this spring.

"I can say that the president is absolutely right, and this offensive has actually already begun," Syrskyi said.

For nearly a week, Russian offensive operations have almost doubled in all main sectors, the commander-in-chief noted.

Ukrainian officials and experts have been warning that Russia may launch a new offensive against the two northeastern regions to strengthen its hand in potential negotiations. The development comes after Russia recaptured much of its territory in Kursk Oblast, a Russian border region Kyiv attacked last year to disrupt plans for an offensive against Sumy Oblast.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Moscow has rejected the 30-day truce agreed upon by Washington and Kyiv and continues its onslaught, hoping to use the time to seize more territory.

Russia made significant advances on the battlefield, primarily in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, last fall, but its push had slowed down in the early months of 2025.

When asked whether the upcoming Zapad 2025 drills in Belarus in September could be part of preparations for the new offensive, Syrskyi acknowledged that military exercises can be used to redeploy and amass a new group of forces.

At the same time, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief does not expect that the fall exercises will be used for that purpose, though Kyiv "has to take this factor into account."

In Kyiv, skepticism about ceasefire reigns as Russia ramps up deadly attacks and US remains mute
Following weeks of loud statements and attempts at diplomacy, the lack of clarity feels unsettling. Ukraine had agreed to a full ceasefire and got nothing in return. Russia had refused to comply. Over the past week, Russia further escalated its attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing dozens of civilia…
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.