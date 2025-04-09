Beijing 'verifying' claims about Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Beijing said on April 9 it was "verifying" reports that Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"The Chinese side is verifying relevant information with the Ukrainian side," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

"The Chinese government has always asked its citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict (and) avoid involvement in armed conflicts in any form."

The statement comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian troops had captured two Chinese fighters near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The president said the group of six Chinese nationals clashed with Ukrainian forces and that two were now being held by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Zelensky directed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to immediately engage with Beijing. Sybiha confirmed that Ukraine had summoned China's charge d'affaires to condemn the incident and demand an official explanation.

Zelensky emphasized the apparent recruitment of Chinese nationals — whether direct or indirect — highlights the Kremlin's commitment to continuing its aggression. He added that China, like Iran and North Korea, is enabling Moscow's war effort.

The U.S. called the development "disturbing."

"We're aware of those reports that Ukraine captured two Chinese citizens fighting on behalf of Russia in Ukraine," U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at an April 8 press briefing.

While China has presented itself as a neutral party and potential mediator in the war, it has deepened its economic and strategic partnership with Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Beijing has become the Kremlin's primary source of dual-use goods that support weapons manufacturing.

Unlike North Korean troops, who have fought on Russian territory, the Chinese soldiers were reportedly captured inside Ukraine, potentially marking a significant escalation in foreign involvement.

North Korea deployed an estimated 12,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast in 2024 to support Russian forces in repelling a Ukrainian cross-border incursion.