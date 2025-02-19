Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Canada, Ukraine, Europe, security guarantees, Munich Security Conference
Edit post

Canada wants to participate in talks on Ukraine's security guarantees, official says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2025 2:13 AM 2 min read
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on May 16, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada is interested in partaking in conversations about security guarantees for Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Feb. 18.

"We want to be part of these conversations regarding security guarantees," Joly told reporters in Brussels on Feb. 18.

"We want to be part of conversations linked to more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine."

Joly's comments come a day before Canada is set to join European countries for a high-level summit in Paris, where leaders will discuss security options for Ukraine. The summit comes on the heels of a Feb. 18 meeting between U.S. and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia that did not include Ukraine.

Canada is asking the U.S. to keep Ukraine at the table in any talks with Russia, Joly said.

The West cannot "let Russia go unchecked," she said.

"Many Canadians have been inspired by what is going on in Ukraine because we know they're fighting for the right reasons."

The election of U.S. President Donald Trump has disrupted the Western alliance supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Trump has said he expects Europe to replace the U.S. as Kyiv's chief source of military aid, and that the U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine as part of any future Western peacekeeping force.

Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian populations, has been a key ally of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ottawa has provided over $3 billion in military assistance to Kyiv, including advanced weaponry, drones, and vehicles.

Trump is trading Ukraine’s future for a quick win
As many others have now concluded, this year’s Munich Security Conference (MSC) was pretty remarkable. Indeed, it may have been as defining an event as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infamous 2007 speech, which marked a shift toward a more openly hostile Russian policy toward the West. That shif…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.