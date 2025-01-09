Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Canada, Ramstein summit, Russia
Canada to allocate $305 million in military assistance to Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova January 10, 2025 12:55 AM 2 min read
In this archive photo, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on March 16, 2020. (David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Canada has pledged $305 million (CAD $440 million) in additional military assistance to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Jan. 9.

The announcement includes $138 million (CAD $200 million) allocated to Czechia’s initiative for procuring and delivering large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine, adding to over $36 million (CAD $53 million) pledged last year.

This funding has already resulted in the delivery of approximately 11,500 rounds of large-calibre ammunition. Another $35 million (CAD $50 million) will be dedicated to procuring various calibres of ammunition from Canadian manufacturers.

"The military assistance announced today provides Ukrainians with resources needed to resist Russian aggression," Blair said. "The (contact group), through the leadership of Secretary Austin, has been vital in ensuring that the military aid we’re collectively providing Ukraine is comprehensive, well-coordinated, and meets the country’s most pressing needs. Canada remains strongly committed to working with our Allies and partners to support Ukraine until victory."

Blair also committed $70 million (CAD $100 million) to the Danish Model, which supports Ukraine’s domestic production of military drones. Drones have played a crucial role in the war, with Ukraine’s defense industry advancing rapidly in this area. This funding builds on Canada’s earlier contributions, including $2 million (CAD $3 million) provided in April 2024 and the donation of 900 Canadian-built SkyRanger drones, of which 560 have already reached Ukraine.

Since February 2022, Canada has provided $3.1 billion (CAD $4.5 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine. This support has included advanced weaponry, drones, and vehicles.

Blair added that deliveries of approximately 1,300 CRV-7 rocket warheads were completed in December 2024, following the shipment of over 2,000 rocket motors earlier in the year. The first batch of Armoured Combat Support Vehicles arrived in the fall, with training completed, and an additional 40 vehicles are set for delivery by the end of 2025.

Canada to strengthen Arctic cooperation with US amid rising Russian threats
Canada unveiled a renewed Arctic strategy on Dec. 6, aiming to bolster regional security in response to growing threats from Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
