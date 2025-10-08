Belgium-based arms maker reports mounting cases of suspicious drone sightings

European arms company Thales has raised concerns over the number of unidentified drones spotted recently over its Belgian facility producing 70 mm rockets, Politico reported on Oct. 8.

The news comes as suspicious drone activity has caused alarm across Europe, with some cases having been linked to Russia.

Alain Quevrin, country director for Thales Belgium, told Politico that the company is "seeing more drones than what was the case a few months ago" and highlighted sightings at the Evegnee Fort site in the eastern part of the country.

The company's Belgium-based facilities have been ramping up the production of 70 mm rockets that can be used against drones, supplying both European countries and Ukraine.

Thales facilities could use its jamming equipment to bring down the drones, but the Belgian government must first set the legal procedures for such cases, Quevrin said.

Arms demand is growing in the European market amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and fears of a potential clash between NATO and Moscow, exacerbated by recent drone incursions.

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have disrupted airport operations in Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered their airspace during an attack on Ukraine in September. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian territory, though Bucharest chose not to engage it.

Estonia also reported that three Russian MiG-31 briefly violated its airspace on Sept. 19.

The incidents prompted calls for a more forceful response to such incursions, including downing Russian aircraft and drones if necessary.