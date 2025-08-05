Belarusian drone in Lithuania carried explosives, officials say

A drone that entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus on July 28 was carrying explosives, Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office confirmed Aug. 5.

The drone, initially unidentified, triggered a days-long search before it was found Aug. 1 at the Gaiziunai training ground in the central Jonava district. Authorities later identified it as a Russian-made Gerbera drone loaded with approximately two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of explosives.

Prosecutor General Nida Grunskiene said the explosive device was "neutralized at the scene," according to public broadcaster LRT. Parts of the drone are now undergoing forensic analysis.

Colonel Dainius Paskevicius, chief of staff of the Lithuanian Air Force, said the drone carried significantly less than the typical payload of 50 kilograms (110.2 pounds).

Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said the current assessment is that the drone may have entered Lithuanian airspace accidentally after being disoriented by Ukrainian defense systems, though the investigation is ongoing.

Sakaliene and Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Lithuania has notified NATO of the incident and requested urgent reinforcement of air defenses to prevent similar breaches.

In response to the incident, Lithuanian military announced announced plans to strengthen air defenses along the country's border with Belarus. Defense Minister Sakaliene also warned that similar incidents could occur during upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises scheduled for later this year.

Similar airspace violations have occurred in Lithuania and other Baltic countries. Last September, a Russian drone with an armed warhead crashed in neighboring Latvia. Russian drones or missiles have also strayed into the territory of Poland, Moldova, and Romania during past attacks on Ukraine.