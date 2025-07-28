Become a member
News Feed

Unidentified drone likely enters Lithuania from Belarus amid rising tensions

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Unidentified drone likely enters Lithuania from Belarus amid rising tensions
Two border posts of Russia and Lithuania stand at the border fence in Kybartai. (Fabian Sommer / picture alliance via Getty Images)

An unidentified drone entered Lithuanian airspace on the morning of July 28, most likely from the direction of Belarus, the LRT public broadcaster reported.

"According to received reports, a drone was spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters, last seen near Vilnius," said Darius Buta, a representative of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center, according to LRT.

"It is unclear what type of drone it is; we will update the information."

The news follows multiple instances of Russian Shahed-type attack drones veering off course toward NATO territory during aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Lithuanian authorities said that all relevant services are working to locate the drone's possible crash site and warned residents not to approach the unmanned aircraft under any circumstances.

"Today, the weather is favorable for weather balloons, which smugglers use to fly their goods. We cannot yet specify what type of object or objects it is," Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene stressed in comments for LRT Radio.

The minister also noted that the upcoming military exercises in Belarus increase the likelihood of incidents, even unintentional ones.

The Zapad-2025 drills, expected to take place in mid-September, will involve around 13,000 troops and are among the largest joint exercises held by Russia and Belarus.

Belarus has been a key ally to Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, allowing Russian forces to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for military operations. Minsk has also recently escalated its hybrid operations against the EU by again funnelling illegal migrants to its borders, Ukrainian intelligence warned.

In a separate incident, a drone flew from Belarus into Lithuanian airspace on July 10. Though it was initially identified as a Shahed-type drone, Lithuanian border guards later clarified it was a homemade plywood drone that posed no danger.

Last September, a Russian drone with an armed warhead crashed in neighboring Latvia. Russian drones or missiles have also strayed into the territory of Poland, Moldova, and Romania during past attacks on Ukraine.

Article image
LithuaniaBalticsBelarusDrone attackNATO
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

