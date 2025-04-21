Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 3, injure 7 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with a statement by the Air Force.

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least three civilians and injured at least seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 21.

Some of the strikes were reported to take place on April 20, a date supposedly covered by Russia's Easter ceasefire, which was said to come into effect at 6 p.m. on April 19 and last until midnight on April 21.

Ukraine reported nearly 3,000 violations on Russia's side, including 96 ground assaults on Ukrainian positions, 1,882 instances of shelling, and 950 drone attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

At 2 a.m., Russian forces attacked Ukraine wth an Onyx anti-ship cruise missile from occupied Crimea against Kherson Oblast and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles against Mykolaiv Oblast, as well as 96 attack and decoy drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 42 drones, while 47 decoys disappeared from radars without causing damage, the Air Force reported.

Russia also reportedly launched an Onyx anti-ship cruise missile from occupied Crimea against Kherson Oblast and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles against Mykolaiv Oblast.

Four people were injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on April 20, including two in Zoria, one in Pryshyne, and one in Novoekonomichne, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and three injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A drone attack against the Kivsharivka village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast hit a residential building and caused fire, burning down 36 apartments, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. No casualties were reported, as the building was reportedly uninhabited.

On the morning of April 21, explosions were also heard following a Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv and drone attacks on Cherkasy Oblast. No casualties were reported.

Kyiv and Washington urged Moscow to extend the ceasefire beyond Easter, a proposition that the Kremlin has rejected.

Ukraine and the U.S. previously agreed on a full 30-day truce during talks in Jeddah on March 11, but Russia continues to refuse a ceasefire unless it includes a halt on military aid to Ukraine.