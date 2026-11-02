Air raid alerts shut Ukrainian malls for record one-third of opening hours in October

Air raid alerts forced shopping centers across Ukraine to suspend operations for almost one-third of their scheduled opening hours in October 2026, setting a new record, as Russia escalates its attacks on the country.

The alerts accounted for 32.5% of their operating time, up 1.7% from September and almost three times the share recorded a year earlier, according to the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (UCSC).

The figures cover shopping centers' standard operating hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. In October 2025, air raid alerts accounted for 12.2% of this time.

Red-level alerts accounted for 36.7% of the total duration of air raid alerts in October, compared with 39.1% in September.

The disruptions are an additional drag on Ukraine's already hobbled wartime economy. Frequent Russian attacks force businesses to halt operations more often and for longer, causing losses.

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On Sep. 3, the Ukrainian government introduced a two-tier air raid alert system to distinguish between different levels of aerial threat. A yellow alert indicates a drone threat, while a red alert signals a missile, combined missile-and-drone or large-scale drone attack.

Under the new rules, businesses can continue operating during yellow alerts if suitable shelters are available, but must suspend operations and move staff and visitors to shelters during red alerts.

The security situation deteriorated most significantly in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as in several western and central parts of the country, including Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Volyn, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr oblasts.

The five regions with the highest share of operating hours affected by air raid alerts remained unchanged: Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

By contrast, the UCSC recorded improvements in Cherkasy, Poltava, Odesa and Kherson oblasts, as well as in Kyiv.

The western oblasts of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi remained the least affected, with air raid alerts accounting for less than 3% of shopping centers' scheduled opening hours in October.

Nationwide, shopping center lost an average of 9.8 working days in October 2026 because of air raid alerts.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the average cumulative downtime has reached 186.3 working days per shopping center, according to the UCSC.