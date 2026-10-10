Russian guided bombs hit Zaporizhzhia residential neighborhood, killing at least 20, injuring 32

Editor's note: This story was updated to include the most recent casualty numbers.

Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs early on Oct. 10, killing 20 people, including three children, and injuring 32, reported Zaporizhzhia Oblast's regional administration reported amid ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

The injured victims also include three children, the State Emergency Service said.

Russia attacked the neighborhood with five guided aerial bombs, nearly destroying parts of residential buildings and trapping civilians underneath the rubble, according to authorities.

One strike partially destroyed a section of an apartment building, causing parts of the building to collapse to the second floor, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian airstrike on Oct. 10. 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

A woman was pulled out from underneath the collapsed building after being trapped for eight hours. Rescue workers continue searching for people, as several individuals remain unreachable, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said said in the afternoon.

The State Emergency Service reported that three people had been rescued as of 6:15 p.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force warned at around 5 a.m. that Russian tactical aircraft had launched guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia.

Vyhivskyi said that despite the threat of a double-tap strike, Ukraine's first responders were trying to clear the rubble from the buildings as quickly as possible.

The attack was "against ordinary homes, against families with children," Vyhivskyi noted.

The attack came a day after Russian guided aerial bombs struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 9, killing at least one person and injuring seven others, including a child, according to regional officials.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Zaporizhzhia, a southeastern Ukrainian city near the front line, with guided aerial bombs, drones, and missiles.

Russia has occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, while the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.