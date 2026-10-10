Russian attacks kill at least 24, injure 47 across Ukraine as rescue operations continue in Zaporizhzhia

At least 24 people were killed and 47 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia heavily targeted Zaporizhzhia where people remain trapped under rubble for over eight hours.

In Zaporizhzhia, at least 20 people were killed, including three children as Russia attacked the city with guided aerial bombs. Eighteen were injured, including three children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported amid ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

The death toll continued to rise as emergency workers conducted search-and-rescue efforts throughout the day. One woman was trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building for eight hours. In total, 26 residential buildings were damaged.

In Kyiv, Russia launched a series of missiles at the city following a morning drone attack on energy infrastructure. The afternoon attack had injured at least seven people in the city’s northern Obolon district by 5 p.m., Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Five were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.

In Kherson and Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured another nine over the past day, the regional military administration said.

The city and its oblast were subjected to Russian airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling. Critical and social infrastructure were targeted, as well as residential neighborhoods where six private homes received damage.

In Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported injuries, without disclosing the exact number of people affected. Russia launched up to 30 attacks on 19 settlements in 12 regional communities, using artillery, first-person view (FPV) drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), guided artillery bombs and mortars across the region.

The regional administration reported damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 65-year-old man was killed and at least six people were injured as Russia launched 107 UAV drones, four missiles, nine guided aerial bombs and two FPV type drones overnight, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack hit nine settlements, targeting civilian infrastructure.

In the village of Martove, a farm and its five outbuildings were damaged, including agricultural equipment. Seven cows were killed during the attack.

In Kharkiv, a medical facility was hit during a daytime attack, injuring four women and causing fire in the building, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and 11 people were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kramatorsk, four people received injuries while five were injured in Sloviansk. In the Pokrovsk district, a high-rise building, two private homes and an education facility were destroyed. A church was damaged in the village of Ocheretyne.

Russian forced attacked settlements in the region 26 times over the past day.

In Chernihiv Oblast, the small city of Semenivka was attacked with twoGerbera-type drones around 5:25 a.m., said Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novgorod-Siverskyi Regional State Administration.

A fire broke out in a utility building on the grounds of a private residence, as information about casualties and injuries are yet to be revealed.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, the city was attacked five times said regional Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.

In Dnipropetrovsk, Russia attacked the city and nearby regions over ten times with artillery and drones, according to the regional military administration. In Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure was also targeted.