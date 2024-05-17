Zelensky: Slovenia confirms participation in Ukraine's peace summit, will soon sign bilateral security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovenia will participate in the upcoming global peace summit for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 17 after speaking with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Zelensky also said the two leaders discussed defense cooperation and a potential future bilateral security agreement, which he said they would "sign at the earliest opportunity."

The summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 and will focus on peace in Ukraine under the terms of President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Slovenia previously joined the Group of Seven's (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine in August 2023.

The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Some 160 national delegations were invited to the peace summit, and at least 50 countries have confirmed their participation.

Participants of the global peace summit will formulate a common negotiating position on the outcome of the war and submit it to Russia, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on May 3, according to Deutsche Welle.