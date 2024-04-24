Skip to content
Zelensky: Russia planning to disrupt global peace summit in Switzerland

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 12:13 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 24 that Russia is preparing to disrupt a global peace summit set to take place in Switzerland in June.

The Swiss government confirmed earlier this month that it would host the global peace summit on Russia's war against Ukraine at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden.

The participants are expected to discuss Kyiv's 10-point peace formula and create a joint document on the steps that must be taken to restore Ukraine's sovereignty.

“We have precise intelligence information, specific data that Russia not only wants to disrupt the peace summit, but also has a specific plan how to do it, how to reduce the number of participating countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer," Zelensky said during a meeting with heads of foreign missions and international organizations.

Kyiv will share Russia's plans with diplomats and intelligence agencies of allied countries, according to Zelensky.

"And together we must counteract this, we must work in unity for a just peace,” he said.

Ukraine's peace plan envisages withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the release of all prisoners of war and deportees, preventing ecocide in Ukraine, and punishing those responsible for war crimes.

Neither Kyiv nor Bern has disclosed which countries would be among the summit participants.

Bloomberg reported, citing its unnamed sources, that Switzerland planned to host the peace summit in June, with 80-100 countries invited to attend.

Zelensky ruled out Russia's participation in the event, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Moscow has to be at a peace summit "sooner or later," even if it does not attend its first meeting.

Macron: France to participate in global peace summit in June
French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the defense enterprise near Bordeaux, said that France will participate in the global peace summit, Ukrinform reported on April 12.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
