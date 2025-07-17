Become a member
News Feed

Slovakia agrees to approve EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, Fico says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Slovakia agrees to approve EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, Fico says
Robert Fico, Slovakia's prime minister, ahead of a meeting in Prague, Czechia, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Milan Jaros/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Slovakia is ready to approve the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia after vetoing the measure six times, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on July 17.

"Dear friends, despite the huge fire, threats, harsh words, and criticism, we vetoed the draft of the 18th sanctions package six times. You heard me right, I repeat, six times," Fico said in a post to Facebook.

"All negotiating options have been exhausted for now, and continuing our blocking position would now endanger our interests," he added.

The EU has been unable to pass the sanctions package due to opposition from Slovakia, whose authorities have repeatedly aligned themselves with Moscow and have opposed the package due to concerns with the transition away from Russian oil.

Fico noted the European Commission has given Slovakia written assurances concerning the EU's planned phase-out of Russian oil to gain the country's support.

"The confirmed guarantees concern the price of gas and its possible shortage, as well as transportation fees... the possibility of triggering a crisis situation with extremely high prices, and a shortage of gas, which would lead to crisis solutions up to the lifting of the ban on importing Russian gas," he said.

In talks with the European Commission, Slovakia has proposed that the EU "compensate" Bratislava for higher gas prices using EU funds.

"(W)e have presented the European Commission with the option of using European funds to compensate for high gas prices," Fico said.

The 18th sanctions package against Moscow will include a new Russian oil price cap, Reuters reported on July 13, citing four sources within the bloc.

The new Russian oil price cap is expected to lower the maximum cost per barrel to $47, down from $60, by subtracting 15% from the 22-week average price, and will be revised every six months instead of every three, one of the sources said.

The EU was previously expected to reach a full agreement on July 14 ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting the next day that could formally pass the sanctions package.

Slovakia Ukraine Russia European Union Sanctions EU sanctions Sanctions against Russia Russian gas Russian oil Robert Fico
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Editors' Picks