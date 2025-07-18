General Staff: Russia has lost 1,039,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,039,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 18.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,032 tanks, 23,005 armored fighting vehicles, 55,494 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,485 artillery systems, 1,441 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,197 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,549 drones, 3,491 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.