Foreign Ministry condemns Budapest for banning 3 Ukrainian military officials from Hungarian territory

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha looks on during a joint press conference with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 16, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Adrii Sybiha on July 17 condemned Budapest for its decision to ban three Ukrainian military officials from Hungarian territory.

"Hungary’s decision to ban three Ukrainian military officials from entering its territory is unfounded and absurd. We reject Hungary's manipulations, and we will not tolerate such disrespect for our military. Ukraine reserves the right to take appropriate action in response," he said in a post to social media.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has parroted Russian propaganda narratives regarding Ukraine and is seen as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's key allies in Europe.

Hungary banned Colonel Vitaly Tkachenko, Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk, and Colonel Roman Yuzvenk from entering the country, European Pravda reported on July 17.

Ukraine has noted that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism and that the deceased is a Ukrainian citizen.

Hungarian authorities claim that a Hungarian citizen died in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast, which borders Hungary, due to the actions of the banned officials working under the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, Ukraine's military mobilization institution.

Days earlier, Orban called upon the EU to take action against Ukraine's conscription practices in an interview published on July 15.

On June 26, Hungarian authorities reportedly claimed that 95% of participants in a national consultation opposed Ukraine's EU accession.

Meanwhile, Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar said on June 21 that Hungary's national consultation on Ukraine's accession to the EU had the lowest ever turnout at such a poll.

Despite the government's resistance, polling shows public support for Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

According to a poll held by Magyar's opposition party, Tisza's "Voice of the Nation," which received over 1.1 million responses, 58.18% of participants supported Ukraine's EU bid.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

