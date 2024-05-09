Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Council of Europe, global peace summit
Leaders of Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Council of Europe confirm participation in global peace summit

by Abbey Fenbert May 9, 2024 3:52 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, May 8, 2024. (President's Office)
The leaders of Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, along with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, confirmed their participation in the upcoming global peace summit following phone calls with President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8.

The peace summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, and will focus on peace in Ukraine under the terms of Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Zelensky spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about continued defense cooperation between Ukraine and Germany and preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, according to the President's Office.

Discussions with Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's Prime Minister, centered on ammunition supplies, supporting Ukraine's energy sector, and expediting the transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine.  

Zelensky also discussed defense cooperation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and thanked the Netherlands for a recent military aid package worth one billion euros ($1.07 billion).

In his phone call with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Zelensky thanked the Council for setting up the Register of Damage in Kyiv and welcomed plans to establish a special tribunal on Russian war crimes.

A number of countries and world leaders have confirmed their participation in the global peace summit. Earlier on May 8 Zelensky announced that Cape Verde had become the first African nation to agree to participate in the talks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
