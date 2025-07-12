'Impeccable results' — New Skynex video shows Ukrainian forces destroying Russian drones with German gun

Ukraine's Air Force released new video footage on July 12 showing its German-made Skynex air defense system successfully destroying a number of Russian drones.

The cutting-edge weapon, manufactured by the German firm Rheinmetall, effectively intercepts drones — including the Iranian-made Shaheds and their Russian equivalents — at relatively low cost. Ukraine has received at least two Skynex air defense systems in military aid packages from Germany.

Filmed in an undisclosed location at an unspecified time, the video published on July 12 shows Ukrainian soldiers shooting down multiple Russian targets with a Skynex system.

"Target hit. Target destroyed," a Ukrainian Skynex operator repeats as the mobile gun makes contact with at least seven Russian Shahed-type drones.

The Air Force praised the ability of Skynex to defend Ukraine's skies, calling its results "inspiring."

"Rheinmetall's Skynex anti-aircraft artillery complex in service with the Air Force shows impeccable results in destroying enemy strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," the Air Force wrote via Telegram.

"We will keep the time and place a secret, but, as you can see in the footage, the productive work of the 35-mm automated anti-aircraft gun is quite inspiring for our sky defenders!"

0:00 / 1× Ukraine's Skynex air defense system intercepts multiple Russian drones at an undisclosed date and time. (Ukraine's Air Force / Telegram)

According to its German manufacturer Rheinmetall, Skynex is a "networked air defense" that provides "a highly effective layered protection shield against a wide spectrum of air threats" and serves as "the necessary answer against saturation and swarm attacks in the future."

The Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk3 mounted to a Skynex battery can fire up to 1,000 rounds of ammunition per minute with a range of 4,000 meters. Skynex fires 35-mm Oerlikon Ahead rounds, which explode just before they reach their target. This releases a cluster of tungsten sub-projectiles which increases the chances of successfully destroying the drone.

The Air Force previously released video footage of the Skynex in action in September 2024.

The German government transferred its second Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in late April 2024. The two systems are currently the only units in operational use in the world.

The Air Force's video comes as Ukraine's critical need for air defense systems takes on new urgency amid increasingly frequent and deadly Russian aerial attacks. For three nights in a row, Russia has slammed Ukraine with mass missile and drone strikes, targeting Kyiv and cities far from the front lines.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on July 10 that Berlin is ready to purchase Patriot air defense systems from the United States and transfer them to Ukraine due to Russia's escalating aggression.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged Western partners to expand air defense coverage as Ukrainian cities withstand night after night of Russian bombardments.