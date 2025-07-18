Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Moscow for second night in a row

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Moscow for second night in a row
09 June 2024, Russia, Moskau: The Kremlin (l) and St. Basil's Cathedral (r) on Red Square. Photo: Ulf Mauder/dpa (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Moscow came under drone attack for the second consecutive night, with explosions also reported in several other Russian oblasts, local Telegram channels and the Defense Ministry said on July 18.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said four Ukrainian drones were shot down on approach to the capital, with blasts heard near Zvenigorod, Istra, and Zelenograd — suburban districts and satellite towns located to the west and northwest of central Moscow.

Residents reported the sounds of explosions in multiple parts of the greater Moscow area overnight, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Sobyanin did not provide details on possible damage or casualties as a result of the attacks.

0:00
/
Footage purprtedly showing Ukrainian drones flying over Moscow Oblast, Russia, on July 18, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at multiple airports, including Moscow's largest ones — Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky— as well as Nizhny Novgorod's Strigino and Kaluga's Grabtsevo Airport. All airports have since resumed operations.

In Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, at least five explosions were reported, with Russian news outlet Shot saying air defenses targeted drones near an industrial zone with munitions production facilities. Additional blasts were heard near Oryol, the channel said.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 73 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones overnight, including 10 over Moscow Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The latest wave follows a series of reported Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia on July 17, including strikes on Moscow, St. Petersburg, Belgorod, Voronezh, and other oblasts. Ukraine has not commented on the overnight drone activity.

As Russia closes in on Pokrovsk, battle for key city enters its final act
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK, Donetsk Oblast – Light rain and the dying light of a cool summer evening accompany the Ukrainian drone team’s preparation to begin their shift. The men are silent as the military pick-up truck, full of drones and other supplies, turns off the village track onto the main road south into Pokrovsk. Every trip in and out of
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaDronesDrone attackMoscow OblastMoscowRussia's Defense Ministry
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 18
Friday, July 18
Show More

Editors' Picks