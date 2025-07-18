Become a member
EU agrees on 'one of its strongest' Russia sanctions packages after Slovakia lifts veto

1 min read
by Martin Fornusek
EU agrees on 'one of its strongest' Russia sanctions packages after Slovakia lifts veto
EU Commission vice-president, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (L) and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) are talking to the media in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters, on June 10, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, Kaja Kallas, the bloc's top diplomat, announced on July 18.

"The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date," Kallas said on X.

The European bloc has vowed to ramp up economic pressure on Russia as it continues to reject a ceasefire in Ukraine and intensifies aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities.

The package includes lowering the G7 price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel, Reuters reported, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

It further contains sanctions against 105 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and their enablers, the Russian banking system, and a ban on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea.

Russian fossil fuel exports are a crucial part of the country's revenues, helping the Kremlin sustain its war against Ukraine.

The agreement follows Slovakia's announcement that it is ready to back the package after blocking it six times due to concerns over the phase-out of Russian gas.

"We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enable sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones," Kallas said.

For the first time, the EU is also sanctioning a flag registry and the Russian oil giant Rosneft's biggest Indian refinery. The bloc is further targeting "those indoctrinating Ukrainian children," the EU diplomat said.

European UnionEU sanctionsSanctions against RussiaRussiaBusinessEconomySlovakia
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

