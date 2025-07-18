EU agrees on 'one of its strongest' Russia sanctions packages after Slovakia lifts veto

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

EU member states have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, Kaja Kallas, the bloc's top diplomat, announced on July 18.

"The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date," Kallas said on X.

The European bloc has vowed to ramp up economic pressure on Russia as it continues to reject a ceasefire in Ukraine and intensifies aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities.

The package includes lowering the G7 price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel, Reuters reported, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

It further contains sanctions against 105 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and their enablers, the Russian banking system, and a ban on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea.

Russian fossil fuel exports are a crucial part of the country's revenues, helping the Kremlin sustain its war against Ukraine.

The agreement follows Slovakia's announcement that it is ready to back the package after blocking it six times due to concerns over the phase-out of Russian gas.

"We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enable sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones," Kallas said.

For the first time, the EU is also sanctioning a flag registry and the Russian oil giant Rosneft's biggest Indian refinery. The bloc is further targeting "those indoctrinating Ukrainian children," the EU diplomat said.