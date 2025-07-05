Pipelines supplying Russian military explode in far east near Vladivostok, intelligence source says

Explosions near Russia's Vladivostok damaged a gas pipeline and destroyed a water pipeline that supplied military facilities in the area, an unnamed intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on July 5.

A fire followed the explosions and destroyed branches of the Vladivostok gas pipeline along the Sea of Japan, the source said.

The blasts occurred early on July 5, at approximately 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., with Russian special services and repair teams arriving shortly after.

The explosions occurred as the city of Vladivostok celebrated 165 years of its founding on July 2.

The damaged pipeline provides gas to several Russian military facilities on the coast of the Sea of Japan, including the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces, the source told the Kyiv Independent.

The water pipeline destroyed in the explosion provided drinking water to military garrisons in the area.

Local special services cut off mobile internet and communications in the Lazurnaya Bay area near Vladivostok, the unnamed source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

Ukraine struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on July 5, damaging a warehouse containing guided bombs, aircraft, and other military assets, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The attack on the airfield was part of a larger overnight drone assault across Russia, with explosions and fires reported in at least six regions.