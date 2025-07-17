Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia says European satellites aiding Ukraine are legitimate targets for signal jamming

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia says European satellites aiding Ukraine are legitimate targets for signal jamming
Stock image of military satellite systems. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Maksim Safaniuk/Getty Images)

European commercial satellites that Russia believes are aiding Ukraine are a legitimate target for signal jamming, Russia has told international regulators.

Russia's Digital Development and Communications Ministry informed the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Radio Regulations Board (RRB) that Moscow will target commercial and broadcast satellites it believes aid Ukraine's military, Space Intel Report wrote on July 16.

In March, eight European countries filed a complaint with the U.N. over Russia’s interference with the continent's satellite communications. Seventeen other EU countries and the U.K. expressed support for the initiative, which urges Russia to stop its alleged sabotage.

The complaint has been signed by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Finland, France, and the Netherlands.

In a document submitted to international regulators, Russia claims it will not disrupt non-military satellite use and target infrastructure that aids Ukraine's military.

Last year, disruptions targeted Europe’s main satellite providers, including Eutelsat and SES, which provide television, radio, and aviation navigation systems.

Russian war propaganda has appeared on the children's channel, BabyTV, in the Netherlands and other European countries. Similar disruptions affected television programming in Ukraine.

In 2024, Eutelsat and SES traced interference to Russian-controlled areas, namely occupied Crimea and Kaliningrad.

Explainer: What Russia could achieve in Ukraine by Trump’s 50-day deadline
U.S. President Donald Trump gave a 50-day ultimatum to Russia to end the war in Ukraine, promising to impose harsh sanctions otherwise. Experts who spoke with the Kyiv Independent, however, say that Russia can take advantage of the once again extended deadline and scale up its summer offensive, ongoing since May. Russia could realistically advance closer to Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast by trying to encircle them as much as possible in the next few months, but the c
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
RussiaUkraineTelecommunicationsEuropeEuropean alliesCyberattackCybersecurity
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 18
Show More

Editors' Picks