Zelensky outlines peace plan for Ukraine at G20 summit.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

According to Zelensky's plan, "when all the antiwar measures are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties."

“I have outlined specific, practical solutions. They can be implemented. Quickly. They are effective. And if Russia opposes our peace formula, you will see that it only wants war,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps us to protect freedom and to restore peace.”