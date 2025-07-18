Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts — 1 killed, 5 injured

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts — 1 killed, 5 injured
A rescuer walks past a burning car during a response effort to a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on June 18, 2025. (Photo by Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Russian forces launched a series of overnight attacks across Ukraine on July 18, killing one person and injuring at least five others, according to local officials.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a strike on the city of Chuhuiv wounded four people, Mayor Halyna Minayeva reported. The victims, all of whom have received medical treatment, were injured when Russian forces targeted a residential area.

The attack damaged multiple homes, a medical office, and an educational facility. Emergency crews were dispatched to assess and repair the damage.

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched at least nine Shahed drones at the regional center, injuring a 79-year-old man, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov also reported that a separate Russian strike on the town of Stepnohirsk killed a 64-year-old man.

As Russia closes in on Pokrovsk, battle for key city enters its final act
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK, Donetsk Oblast – Light rain and the dying light of a cool summer evening accompany the Ukrainian drone team’s preparation to begin their shift. The men are silent as the military pick-up truck, full of drones and other supplies, turns off the village track onto the main road south into Pokrovsk. Every trip in and out of
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
Civilian casualtiesCivilian targetsKharkiv OblastZaporizhzhia OblastUkraineWar
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 18
Friday, July 18
Show More

Editors' Picks