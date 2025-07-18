Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts — 1 killed, 5 injured

Russian forces launched a series of overnight attacks across Ukraine on July 18, killing one person and injuring at least five others, according to local officials.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a strike on the city of Chuhuiv wounded four people, Mayor Halyna Minayeva reported. The victims, all of whom have received medical treatment, were injured when Russian forces targeted a residential area.

The attack damaged multiple homes, a medical office, and an educational facility. Emergency crews were dispatched to assess and repair the damage.

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched at least nine Shahed drones at the regional center, injuring a 79-year-old man, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov also reported that a separate Russian strike on the town of Stepnohirsk killed a 64-year-old man.