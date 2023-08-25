Slovenia joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovenia has joined the Group of Seven's (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a Twitter post on Aug. 25.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the government of Slovenia and personally to Prime Minister Robert Golob for joining the G7 declaration.

“Both our nations share values of freedom and democracy, as well as the desire for peace and justice throughout the Euro-Atlantic area,” Zelensky wrote.

Slovenia is the 22nd country to join the G7's declaration, presented at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. Among the latest to commit were Montenegro, Kosovo, the Baltic states, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece.

The G7 security guarantees are meant to be an international framework aimed at bolstering the long-term security of Ukraine and the country’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, present and future.

In return, the G7 declaration says that Ukraine will pass judicial and economic reforms in order to improve democratic governance.