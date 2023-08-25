Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Slovenia joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

by Sofiya Tryzub-Cook and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2023 12:54 PM 1 min read
Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a news conference at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovenia has joined the Group of Seven's (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a Twitter post on Aug. 25.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the government of Slovenia and personally to Prime Minister Robert Golob for joining the G7 declaration.

“Both our nations share values of freedom and democracy, as well as the desire for peace and justice throughout the Euro-Atlantic area,” Zelensky wrote.

Slovenia is the 22nd country to join the G7's declaration, presented at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. Among the latest to commit were Montenegro, Kosovo, the Baltic states, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece.

The G7 security guarantees are meant to be an international framework aimed at bolstering the long-term security of Ukraine and the country’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, present and future.

In return, the G7 declaration says that Ukraine will pass judicial and economic reforms in order to improve democratic governance.

Zelensky: ‘We will not let go of our independence’
Ukraine will not allow its independence to be torn apart, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech in Kyiv on Aug. 24, marking 32 years of Ukrainian statehood.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Sofiya Tryzub-Cook, The Kyiv Independent news desk
