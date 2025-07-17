Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Germany to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles 'very soon,' Merz says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Germany to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles 'very soon,' Merz says
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz talking to journalists at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 25, 2025. (Nick Allard/The Kyiv Independent)

Germany will provide Ukraine with new long-range missiles "very shortly, very soon," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on July 17, without mentioning the name of the weapons being supplied.

"Ukraine will be much better positioned and use these systems and get the support of us with regard to those systems in the weeks and months to come," Merz said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius previously said Berlin will not supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, but will provide Kyiv with Patriot air defense systems purchased from the U.S. Kyiv has long sought the long-range missile as Russia continues to wage its war.

Weeks prior, Berlin had previously said it would consider sending its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

The Taurus missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of 500 kilometers (300 miles) — a range greater than other long-range weapons Ukraine has received from allies.

On July 9, Merz promised further assistance to Kyiv, noting that diplomatic means for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war "have been exhausted."

"When a criminal regime openly questions another country’s right to exist with military force and sets out to destroy the political order of freedom on the entire European continent, the federal government I lead will do everything in its power to prevent this," he said.

Under a German-financed agreement, Ukraine will receive hundreds of domestically produced long-range weapon systems by the end of July, German Major General Christian Freuding said on July 11.

The U.S. has also promised to supply Kyiv with Patriot air defense systems in a new deal brokered by NATO.

On July 17, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Washington was working to speed up weapons deliveries to Ukraine in coordination with the defense alliance.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky, Trump discuss ‘win-win’ drones-for-weapons ‘mega deal’
Key developments on July 17: * Zelensky, Trump discuss ‘win-win’ drones-for-weapons ‘mega deal’ * Washington ‘moving with haste’ to arm Ukraine under Trump plan, US envoy says * Ukrainian drones reportedly target Moscow, St. Petersburg amid wider strikes * Leaked documents claim Russia’s 41st Army suffered ‘catastrophic’ losses fighting in Ukraine * US delays Patriot deliveries to Switzerland, prioritizes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are exploring a
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineGermanyFriedrich MerzLong-range missilesMissilesMilitary aid
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 17
Show More

Editors' Picks