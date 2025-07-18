Become a member
1 min read
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ex-defense minister appointed secretary of Ukraine's Security Council
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov speaks to families of prisoners of war during the first phase of the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange on May 23, 2025, in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Rustem Umerov as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, according to a decree published on the presidential website on July 18.

Umerov served as Ukraine's defense minister from September 2023 until his dismissal during a broader government reshuffle this week. He replaces Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who is reportedly being considered for a new assignment as ambassador to Serbia.

Inside Ukraine’s recent government reshuffle, where old ministers take new roles
Ukrainian lawmakers from the ruling party and opposition are unexpectedly united in their assessment of the latest government reshuffle — neither group expects much change. “In reality, there is no personnel change in the government,” Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a lawmaker from the Holos party, told the Kyiv Independent on July 17 before the parliamentary vote on the new cabinet. A similar take was shared by those who were tasked with approving such a change. The major government reshuffle saw only
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Editors' Picks