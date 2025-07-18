Ex-defense minister appointed secretary of Ukraine's Security Council

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Rustem Umerov as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, according to a decree published on the presidential website on July 18.

Umerov served as Ukraine's defense minister from September 2023 until his dismissal during a broader government reshuffle this week. He replaces Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who is reportedly being considered for a new assignment as ambassador to Serbia.